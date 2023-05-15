WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.55 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.04 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.46M. WETG’s current price is a discount, trading about -126150.0% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.48 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0610 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.90%, with the 5-day performance at -27.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -70.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 27.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 0.79% institutions holding the WeTrade Group Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million WETG shares worth $0.27 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.19 million shares worth $48564.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 88233.0 shares estimated at $30908.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.