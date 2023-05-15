Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Stock Forecast For 2023: $0.53 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 0.5 million Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.37M. VNTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -929.63% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was -7.41% down since then. When we look at Venator Materials PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.39K.

Analysts gave the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VNTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Venator Materials PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Instantly VNTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3490 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.23%, with the 5-day performance at -16.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is -32.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNTR’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venator Materials PLC share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.61% over the past 6 months, a -358.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venator Materials PLC will fall -1,466.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -461.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $406.28 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Venator Materials PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $476.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $659 million and $642 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Venator Materials PLC earnings to decrease by -142.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.10% per year.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.54% of Venator Materials PLC shares while 9.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.78%. There are 9.76% institutions holding the Venator Materials PLC stock share, with Scoggin Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million VNTR shares worth $0.54 million.

Ninety One UK Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.9 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were General American Investors Co and Ohio National Fund Inc.-ON BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Port. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ohio National Fund Inc.-ON BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Growth Port held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 55792.0 shares worth around $30122.0.