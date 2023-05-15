Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 14.25 million Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changing hands around $0.0 or 3.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.88M. TRKA’s current price is a discount, trading about -535.0% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 55.0% up since then. When we look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.58 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2250 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.72%, with the 5-day performance at 7.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -15.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Troika Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.00%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.90% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.66%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Troika Media Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million TRKA shares worth $1.82 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 2.67 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 80805.0 shares worth around $9373.0.