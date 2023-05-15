Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.30M. TGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1122.22% off its 52-week high of $19.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Treasure Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.72K.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.26%, with the 5-day performance at 14.08% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Treasure Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.30%.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.96% of Treasure Global Inc. shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.58%. There are 0.34% institutions holding the Treasure Global Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 13816.0 TGL shares worth $23625.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 7091.0 shares worth $12125.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 23022.0 shares estimated at $35914.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 7349.0 shares worth around $11464.0.