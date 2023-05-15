The Stock Of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $16.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.10M. CSSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1043.17% off its 52-week high of $15.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was -0.72% down since then. When we look at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.33K.

Analysts gave the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.69.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.85%, with the 5-day performance at -12.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -30.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSSE’s forecast low is $3.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1051.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -151.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.62% over the past 6 months, a 55.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. will fall -83.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.66 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $119.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.21 million and $37.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 278.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 218.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.00%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.80% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares while 39.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.17%. There are 39.60% institutions holding the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.44% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million CSSE shares worth $17.18 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.76% or 1.38 million shares worth $7.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Royce Micro Cap Trust. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $1.74 million.