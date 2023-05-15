The Most Interesting Shares Today: Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS)

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.05 or -14.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.93M. MNTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1063.64% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was -15.15% down since then. When we look at Momentus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.61K.

Analysts gave the Momentus Inc. (MNTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Momentus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5464 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -14.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.11%, with the 5-day performance at -18.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -25.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.87 days.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momentus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.62% over the past 6 months, a 49.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 793.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $630k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Momentus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,160.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Momentus Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.20%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.20% of Momentus Inc. shares while 40.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.28%. There are 40.08% institutions holding the Momentus Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 26.82% of the shares, roughly 25.47 million MNTS shares worth $19.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 3.63 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $1.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $0.88 million.