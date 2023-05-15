The Most Interesting Shares Today: Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA)

In the last trading session, 0.31 million Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at -$0.27 or -6.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $438.61M. HUMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.71% off its 52-week high of $6.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 50.63% up since then. When we look at Humacyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.35K.

Analysts gave the Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HUMA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Humacyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.60 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.15%, with the 5-day performance at -13.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 19.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 40.31 days.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Humacyte Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.43% over the past 6 months, a 2.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Humacyte Inc. will fall -10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -160.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -55.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $170k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Humacyte Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $270k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $233k and $1.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Humacyte Inc. earnings to increase by 54.80%.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.14% of Humacyte Inc. shares while 11.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.88%. There are 11.87% institutions holding the Humacyte Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 4.01 million HUMA shares worth $8.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 2.85 million shares worth $6.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $3.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $3.34 million.