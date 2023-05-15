Home  »  Business   »  Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Will Continue To Gr...

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.63 changed hands at -$0.1 or -13.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.30M. SBFM’s current price is a discount, trading about -249.21% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -13.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.58%, with the 5-day performance at 25.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -7.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 63.00%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 08.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.21% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares while 1.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.20%. There are 1.80% institutions holding the Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million SBFM shares worth $0.18 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 30000.0 shares worth $19200.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.

