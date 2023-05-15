Stock Performance Of Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.57 or -28.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.51M. FRGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2103.5% off its 52-week high of $31.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 6.29% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.24K.

Analysts gave the Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0850 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -28.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.64%, with the 5-day performance at -18.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -45.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRGT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.86% for it to hit the projected low.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 08 and June 13.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares while 4.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.75%.