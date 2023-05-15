Stock Performance And Forecast For Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.11 changing hands around $0.37 or 7.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.91M. BFRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.91% off its 52-week high of $9.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 51.66% up since then. When we look at Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Instantly BFRG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.92 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 7.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.36%, with the 5-day performance at -4.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) is -25.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -345.70%.

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.72% of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. shares while 6.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.65%. There are 6.97% institutions holding the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 13481.0 BFRG shares worth $45700.0.