Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.31 million Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.70M. SPRU’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 14.06% up since then. When we look at Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 472.98K.

Analysts gave the Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPRU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Instantly SPRU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) is -20.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPRU’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -837.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -837.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.36 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.2 million and $8.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 161.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Spruce Power Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -294.60%.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.73% of Spruce Power Holding Corporation shares while 27.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.73%. There are 27.52% institutions holding the Spruce Power Holding Corporation stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 6.18 million SPRU shares worth $5.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 4.67 million shares worth $4.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.05 million shares estimated at $2.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $1.33 million.