Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.84 million Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.40M. SONN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1972.73% off its 52-week high of $4.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.14%, with the 5-day performance at -10.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -40.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONN’s forecast low is $6.70 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2945.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. will rise 83.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.10% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62k and $63k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.65%. There are 0.65% institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 29467.0 SONN shares worth $33887.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 18003.0 shares worth $20703.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 18057.0 shares estimated at $20765.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 18597.0 shares worth around $15708.0.