SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.56 million SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.31M. SMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1867.71% off its 52-week high of $18.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 23.96% up since then. When we look at SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4200 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.58%, with the 5-day performance at -25.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) is -57.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.82% of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares while 39.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.96%. There are 39.52% institutions holding the SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 19542.0 SMX shares worth $18369.0.