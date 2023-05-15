Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.40 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.11M. SMFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1483.33% off its 52-week high of $38.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 28.33% up since then. When we look at Smart for Life Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.93K.

Analysts gave the Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMFL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smart for Life Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.05 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is -60.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMFL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smart for Life Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.57% over the past 6 months, a 148.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 119.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Smart for Life Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $9.36 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Smart for Life Inc. earnings to decrease by -290.80%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.64% of Smart for Life Inc. shares while 9.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.19%. There are 9.98% institutions holding the Smart for Life Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 20546.0 SMFL shares worth $0.24 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 8997.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.