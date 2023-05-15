Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.25 or -23.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.47M. OMIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -485.37% off its 52-week high of $4.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was -12.2% down since then. When we look at Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.64K.

Analysts gave the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OMIC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Instantly OMIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -23.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.02%, with the 5-day performance at -22.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) is -20.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMIC’s forecast low is $1.25 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.97% over the past 6 months, a -13.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 937.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.38 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Singular Genomics Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 39.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.40% of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. shares while 65.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.01%. There are 65.82% institutions holding the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.96% of the shares, roughly 6.45 million OMIC shares worth $12.97 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 4.7 million shares worth $9.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $2.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $2.54 million.