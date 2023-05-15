SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 0.41 million SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.19 or -11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.50M. SLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -267.11% off its 52-week high of $5.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 23.03% up since then. When we look at SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.42K.

Analysts gave the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Instantly SLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.59%, with the 5-day performance at -9.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) is -5.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -492.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.37% for it to hit the projected low.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.23% over the past 6 months, a 69.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. will rise 131.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,200.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.70%. The 2023 estimates are for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.30%.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares while 7.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.86%. There are 7.83% institutions holding the SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.37% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million SLS shares worth $2.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 0.86 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.35 million.