SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $5.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.33 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.18 or -18.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.20M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -2616.05% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was -17.28% down since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.23K.

Analysts gave the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -59.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0447 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -18.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.24%, with the 5-day performance at -59.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) is -60.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICU’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -517.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -517.28% for it to hit the projected low.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -400.70%.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.19% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares while 10.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.75%. There are 10.09% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation stock share, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million ICU shares worth $2.56 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 0.62 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 12590.0 shares estimated at $37392.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3971.0 shares worth around $11793.0.