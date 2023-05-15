Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.90M. STRCâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -1217.14% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35. When we look at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.58K.

Analysts gave the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended STRC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Instantly STRC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4290 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.67% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.64%, with the 5-day performance at -12.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is -27.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STRCâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1114.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -471.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -77.99% over the past 6 months, a -6.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.9 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $7.18 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 million and $4.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation earnings to decrease by -80.80%.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.75% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation shares while 18.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.06%. There are 18.12% institutions holding the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.69% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million STRC shares worth $4.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.78% or 4.28 million shares worth $2.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $1.33 million.