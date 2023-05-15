Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM).

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.07. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.32 or -21.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.70M. ELBMâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -287.93% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was -26.72% down since then. When we look at Electra Battery Materials Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.11K.

Analysts gave the Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ELBM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Instantly ELBM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -37.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -21.62% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.12%, with the 5-day performance at -37.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) is -44.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELBMâ€™s forecast low is $2.60 with $7.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -539.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -124.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electra Battery Materials Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -50.64% over the past 6 months, a 158.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Electra Battery Materials Corporation earnings to increase by 98.40%.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares while 2.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.28%. There are 2.25% institutions holding the Electra Battery Materials Corporation stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million ELBM shares worth $6.51 million.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares.