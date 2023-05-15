QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Stock Could Make A -2122.22% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.35 million QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.70M. QTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1388.89% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was -5.56% down since then. When we look at QualTek Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.50K.

Analysts gave the QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QTEK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QualTek Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

Instantly QTEK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2414 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.17%, with the 5-day performance at -21.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) is -48.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QTEK’s forecast low is $3.50 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1844.44% for it to hit the projected low.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $205.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that QualTek Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $172.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $147.06 million and $148.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for QualTek Services Inc. earnings to decrease by -397.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of QualTek Services Inc. shares while 67.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.78%. There are 67.47% institutions holding the QualTek Services Inc. stock share, with Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.24% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million QTEK shares worth $1.38 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 1.06 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 78127.0 shares worth around $32407.0.