Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 3.02 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.07 changed hands at -$0.16 or -7.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $166.80M. PLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.5% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 51.69% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -7.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.01%, with the 5-day performance at -31.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -16.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -672.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -672.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.86% over the past 6 months, a 151.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $10.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.09 million and $8.75 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.99% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 9.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.28%. There are 9.05% institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Meitav Investment House Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million PLX shares worth $0.33 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.21 million.