PHAT Stock: More Upside For Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)?

In the last trading session, 0.36 million Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $13.46 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $575.15M. PHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.36% off its 52-week high of $14.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 56.61% up since then. When we look at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.80K.

Analysts gave the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PHAT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.45 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.96%, with the 5-day performance at 8.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 26.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHAT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 46.62% over the past 6 months, a -7.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.20%.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.52% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 70.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.92%. There are 70.57% institutions holding the Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.28% of the shares, roughly 8.41 million PHAT shares worth $94.33 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 2.94 million shares worth $20.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $13.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $6.82 million.