Performance Report And Forecasts For cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD)

In the last trading session, 0.67 million cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at $0.17 or 8.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.10M. YCBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1737.16% off its 52-week high of $40.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 22.02% up since then. When we look at cbdMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.48K.

Analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YCBD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. cbdMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.66%, with the 5-day performance at 9.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is -71.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $166.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YCBD’s forecast low is $108.00 with $225.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10221.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4854.13% for it to hit the projected low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that cbdMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $13.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.40%. The 2023 estimates are for cbdMD Inc. earnings to decrease by -162.50%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.56% of cbdMD Inc. shares while 11.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.44%. There are 11.58% institutions holding the cbdMD Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.99% of the shares, roughly 29012.0 YCBD shares worth $0.3 million.

Merlin Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 25179.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 44519.0 shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 16874.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.