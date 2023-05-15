Ouster Inc.’s (NYSE: OUST) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.36 changing hands around $0.42 or 8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $148.69M. OUST’s current price is a discount, trading about -416.79% off its 52-week high of $27.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 40.11% up since then. When we look at Ouster Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.45K.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.34 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.89%, with the 5-day performance at 20.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 24.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ouster Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.27% over the past 6 months, a -21.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ouster Inc. will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ouster Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $23.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.33 million and $11.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ouster Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.02% of Ouster Inc. shares while 14.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.26%. There are 14.42% institutions holding the Ouster Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million OUST shares worth $10.56 million.

Tao Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 1.13 million shares worth $6.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $3.8 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.73 million.