Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $6.03 changed hands at -$0.32 or -5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.02M. OCUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.45% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 70.48% up since then. When we look at Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.24K.

Analysts gave the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OCUP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Instantly OCUP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.60 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.82%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is 11.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCUP’s forecast low is $18.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -298.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -198.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 149.17% over the past 6 months, a -127.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.95 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.98 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 122.80%.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.21% of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares while 16.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.59%. There are 16.67% institutions holding the Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stock share, with Rice, Hall, James & Associates the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million OCUP shares worth $2.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 0.7 million shares worth $2.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $1.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.79 million.