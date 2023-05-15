Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.05 or 8.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $329.14M. NUTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1934.55% off its 52-week high of $11.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 12.73% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 8.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.25%, with the 5-day performance at 6.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -26.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.02 days.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutex Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.16% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nutex Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $63.55 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.70%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 17.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.41% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 4.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.58%. There are 4.85% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 11.92 million NUTX shares worth $12.04 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.60% or 3.93 million shares worth $7.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $6.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $2.78 million.