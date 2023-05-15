Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.80 changed hands at -$0.1 or -5.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.29M. NOGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -12688.89% off its 52-week high of $230.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Nogin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

Instantly NOGN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.31%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) is -37.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -260.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOGN’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 72.22% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 72.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nogin Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $19.51 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Nogin Inc. earnings to increase by 91.10%.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.83% of Nogin Inc. shares while 6.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.03%. There are 6.53% institutions holding the Nogin Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 64690.0 NOGN shares worth $0.12 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 42379.0 shares worth $75862.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 11264.0 shares estimated at $20163.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 692.0 shares worth around $1238.0.