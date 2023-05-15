NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.63 million NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $6.05 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $901.99M. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.93% off its 52-week high of $8.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was 35.21% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.88K.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.26 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 16.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.23 days.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextDecade Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.57% over the past 6 months, a 30.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextDecade Corporation will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2023 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to decrease by -91.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)'s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.82% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 85.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.92%. There are 85.65% institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 38.07% of the shares, roughly 57.32 million NEXT shares worth $283.16 million.

Valinor Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 14.86 million shares worth $73.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $13.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $11.59 million.