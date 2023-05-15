MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.62 million MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.16 or -14.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $93.72M. MTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -781.91% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 35.11% up since then. When we look at MMTec Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -14.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 14.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65990.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MMTec Inc. earnings to increase by 43.90%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 13.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of MMTec Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the MMTec Inc. stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 91228.0 MTC shares worth $70701.0.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 50151.0 shares worth $38866.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 80765.0 shares estimated at $96918.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.