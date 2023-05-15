Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 5.63% Incline

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.03 or 5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.38M. MTNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.0% off its 52-week high of $0.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 22.0% up since then. When we look at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.07K.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at -18.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 13.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.86% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 240.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $300k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $300k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 million and $830k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -71.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -63.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 14.00%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares while 12.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.16%. There are 12.77% institutions holding the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million MTNB shares worth $4.3 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.96% or 4.25 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.87 million shares estimated at $2.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $1.18 million.