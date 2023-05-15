Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.6 million Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.09M. MEGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -13863.13% off its 52-week high of $249.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 50.28% up since then. When we look at Magic Empire Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Instantly MEGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) is 27.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65990.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Magic Empire Global Limited earnings to decrease by -340.30%.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.23% of Magic Empire Global Limited shares while 0.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.47%. There are 0.93% institutions holding the Magic Empire Global Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 49042.0 MEGL shares worth $63264.0.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 30200.0 shares worth $38958.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 8293.0 shares estimated at $14678.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.