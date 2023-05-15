Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (NASDAQ: RIDE) Stock Could Appreciate By -194.12%

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.55M. RIDE’s current price is a discount, trading about -997.06% off its 52-week high of $3.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 26.47% up since then. When we look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3700 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.09%, with the 5-day performance at -8.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -36.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RIDE’s forecast low is $0.03 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 91.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lordstown Motors Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.06% over the past 6 months, a -58.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lordstown Motors Corp. will fall -36.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,487.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $450k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lordstown Motors Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.16 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings to increase by 40.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.88% per year.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 20.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.46% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares while 24.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.98%. There are 24.21% institutions holding the Lordstown Motors Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 11.82 million RIDE shares worth $7.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 8.38 million shares worth $9.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $5.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $3.99 million.