LifeMD Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -282.51% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 0.48 million LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.83 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.49M. LFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.96% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 37.7% up since then. When we look at LifeMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.17K.

Analysts gave the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LFMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LifeMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.67%, with the 5-day performance at 21.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 15.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 31.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LFMD’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -282.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -282.51% for it to hit the projected low.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LifeMD Inc. will rise 65.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LifeMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $35.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.04 million and $30.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.40%. The 2023 estimates are for LifeMD Inc. earnings to increase by 31.30%.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.80% of LifeMD Inc. shares while 18.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.55%. There are 18.96% institutions holding the LifeMD Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Securities, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.33% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million LFMD shares worth $2.1 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 1.07 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $0.84 million.