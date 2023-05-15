Let’s Talk About Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.43 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $793.04M. DYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.38% off its 52-week high of $15.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 67.98% up since then. When we look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.57K.

Analysts gave the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DYN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.02 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.88%, with the 5-day performance at -3.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) is 48.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DYN’s forecast low is $20.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -249.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.39% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. will rise 19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.30%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares while 97.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.17%. There are 97.51% institutions holding the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.93% of the shares, roughly 9.87 million DYN shares worth $114.39 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 4.95 million shares worth $57.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $12.51 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $8.96 million.