Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)

In the last trading session, 0.36 million Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.62M. SATX’s last price was a discount, traded about -19702.5% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 2.5% up since then. When we look at Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 856.33K.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4399 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.82%, with the 5-day performance at -8.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -50.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.09% of Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares while 11.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.96%. There are 11.66% institutions holding the Satixfy Communications Ltd. stock share, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 6.15 million SATX shares worth $47.79 million.

Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 3.95 million shares worth $30.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.14 million.