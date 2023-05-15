Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)

In the last trading session, 0.31 million CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.91M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1285.71% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 916.03K.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2250 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.95%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 21.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CN Energy Group. Inc. earnings to increase by 386.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.08% institutions holding the CN Energy Group. Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 63945.0 CNEY shares worth $13434.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 23900.0 shares worth $18403.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 8671.0 shares estimated at $2732.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.