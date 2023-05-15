Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)

In the latest trading session, 2.92 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.26 changed hands at -$0.15 or -10.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.70M. CTXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.71% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -10.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.49%, with the 5-day performance at -1.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -23.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.65 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.76% over the past 6 months, a 43.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $370k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.10%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 11.48% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 32.47% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million CTXR shares worth $4.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.61% or 2.33 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $3.13 million under it, the former controlled 21.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 9.82% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $1.44 million.