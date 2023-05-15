Let’s Jump Into The Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 5.14 million Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.01 or 7.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.19M. TIVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1410.53% off its 52-week high of $2.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 36.84% up since then. When we look at Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2379 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.14%, with the 5-day performance at 47.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 33.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tivic Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.13% over the past 6 months, a 68.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $520k.

The 2023 estimates are for Tivic Health Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.15% of Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares while 7.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.15%. There are 7.32% institutions holding the Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million TIVC shares worth $20008.0.

Ergoteles, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 28403.0 shares worth $4277.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2667.0 shares estimated at $510.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.