Let’s Jump Into The Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.1 or 10.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.00M. SONM’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.59% off its 52-week high of $1.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 62.96% up since then. When we look at Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.96K.

Analysts gave the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 10.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 154.24%, with the 5-day performance at 13.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 6.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SONM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1751.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1751.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 88.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares while 1.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.71%. There are 1.63% institutions holding the Sonim Technologies Inc. stock share, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million SONM shares worth $0.22 million.

Sicart Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 44318.0 shares estimated at $19588.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 40817.0 shares worth around $17339.0.