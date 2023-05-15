Let’s Jump Into The Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $3.27 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.40M. FULC’s last price was a discount, traded about -358.72% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 31.19% up since then. When we look at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Instantly FULC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.34 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.08%, with the 5-day performance at 15.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 30.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FULC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -511.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.95% over the past 6 months, a 22.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. will rise 28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.59 million and $1.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -56.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.40% per year.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.82% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares while 90.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.02%. There are 90.43% institutions holding the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.39% of the shares, roughly 9.51 million FULC shares worth $69.2 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.97% or 6.16 million shares worth $17.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $8.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $8.05 million.