Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 6.49 million Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.16 or -16.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.30M. JAGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3878.05% off its 52-week high of $32.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 43.9% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -16.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.42%, with the 5-day performance at 12.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 42.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18192.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18192.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.59% over the past 6 months, a 54.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 175.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Jaguar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 59.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares while 0.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.57%. There are 0.55% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 69346.0 JAGX shares worth $43514.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 20568.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 14382.0 shares estimated at $93734.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11258.0 shares worth around $21615.0.