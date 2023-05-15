Is ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.00M. ZVSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -5455.56% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 4.44% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -25.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.59%, with the 5-day performance at -25.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -75.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -198.60%.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 6.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.51%. There are 6.08% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million ZVSA shares worth $0.2 million.

CSS LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 14648.0 shares worth $22997.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 4076.0 shares estimated at $8968.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.