Is Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $335.93M. VCSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -660.0% off its 52-week high of $5.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 8.0% up since then. When we look at Vacasa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended VCSA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vacasa Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.29%, with the 5-day performance at -9.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is -14.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCSA’s forecast low is $0.90 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vacasa Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.99% over the past 6 months, a -223.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vacasa Inc. will fall -550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $291.54 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vacasa Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $348.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $310.35 million and $391.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Vacasa Inc. earnings to decrease by -229.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.96% per year.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of Vacasa Inc. shares while 76.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.18%. There are 76.44% institutions holding the Vacasa Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 26.21% of the shares, roughly 62.47 million VCSA shares worth $78.72 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 23.06 million shares worth $22.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.08 million shares estimated at $3.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $3.81 million.