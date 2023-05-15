Is scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 0.46 million scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $11.74 changed hands at $0.54 or 4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $400.57M. SCPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.6% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 68.65% up since then. When we look at scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.54K.

Analysts gave the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCPH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Instantly SCPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.75 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.74%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is 2.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCPH’s forecast low is $14.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -112.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.25% for it to hit the projected low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the scPharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.22% over the past 6 months, a -2.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for scPharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.09 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.20%. The 2023 estimates are for scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.80%.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.51% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 69.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.90%. There are 69.09% institutions holding the scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.54% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million SCPH shares worth $65.27 million.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 2.81 million shares worth $32.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $8.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.43 million.