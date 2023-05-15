Home  »  Science   »  Is PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) a smart move or...

Is PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 0.6 million PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.15 changed hands at -$1.26 or -13.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $547.11M. When we look at PacWest Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.87K.

Analysts gave the PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PACWP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) trade information

Instantly PACWP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.38 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -13.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.40%, with the 5-day performance at -0.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) is -42.20% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACWP’s forecast low is $3.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.19% for it to hit the projected low.

PACWP Dividends

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 23.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.94. It is important to note, however, that the 23.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of PacWest Bancorp shares while 31.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.72%.

