Is Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 6.76 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.83M. NVOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1428.57% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.30 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.42%, with the 5-day performance at -31.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 16.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -526.30%.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 19 and June 03.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.92% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares while 3.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.78%. There are 3.29% institutions holding the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million NVOS shares worth $0.51 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 1.49 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $35158.0 under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $14514.0.