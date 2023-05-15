Is MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.1 or 25.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.80M. MIND’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.73% off its 52-week high of $1.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 27.45% up since then. When we look at MIND Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56660.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.01K.

Analysts gave the MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIND as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MIND Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) trade information

Instantly MIND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 25.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.74%, with the 5-day performance at 18.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is -2.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIND’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -292.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -292.16% for it to hit the projected low.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MIND Technology Inc. will rise 74.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.05 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MIND Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $9.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.09 million and $8.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2023 estimates are for MIND Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

MIND Dividends

MIND Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 12.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.04% of MIND Technology Inc. shares while 13.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.81%. There are 13.77% institutions holding the MIND Technology Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.46% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million MIND shares worth $0.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $62398.0 under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $55886.0.