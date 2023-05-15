Is IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.26. With the company’s per share price at $12.95 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $558.14M. IGMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.76% off its 52-week high of $28.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the last value was 24.79% up since then. When we look at IGM Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.56K.

Analysts gave the IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IGMS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IGM Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Instantly IGMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.99 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) is 13.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGMS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -278.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -54.44% for it to hit the projected low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IGM Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.31% over the past 6 months, a -12.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IGM Biosciences Inc. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 385.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that IGM Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 293.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.30%. The 2023 estimates are for IGM Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.90%.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.12% of IGM Biosciences Inc. shares while 61.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.12%. There are 61.95% institutions holding the IGM Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.30% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million IGMS shares worth $56.72 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.70% or 3.16 million shares worth $53.69 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $20.49 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $14.51 million.