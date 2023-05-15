Is Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.87 million Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $5.00 changed hands at -$1.12 or -18.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.80B. XELA’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.0% off its 52-week high of $6.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 99.4% up since then. When we look at Exela Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.69K.

Analysts gave the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XELA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exela Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Instantly XELA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0330 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -18.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.51%, with the 5-day performance at -19.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is -50.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -150.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XELA’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 60.0% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exela Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.45% over the past 6 months, a 91.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $266.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $294.31 million and $279.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Exela Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 71.90%.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.14%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the Exela Technologies Inc. stock share, with Rafferty Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.23% of the shares, roughly 15.68 million XELA shares worth $121.95 million.

Shay Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 3.0 million shares worth $49.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 15.68 million shares estimated at $121.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $11.06 million.