Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.84M. DBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1546.87% off its 52-week high of $5.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32. When we look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DBD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.19%, with the 5-day performance at -21.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is -60.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBD’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -212.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.54% over the past 6 months, a 67.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated will fall -86.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $920.75 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $960.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $851.7 million and $843.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings to decrease by -631.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.16% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares while 68.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.72%. There are 68.02% institutions holding the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 4.94 million DBD shares worth $1.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.57% or 4.44 million shares worth $1.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $0.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.54 million.